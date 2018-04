If only this comedy disaster movie was real.

James Corden teamed up with “Spice Girl” Victoria Beckham and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal to parody the cult classic “Sharknado” movie on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”

Their spoof trailer for “Shaqnado” sees Corden and Beckham in a bizarre race against time to stop a tornado made of spinning Shaqs.

But do they succeed?