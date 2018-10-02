Sharon Osbourne Leaves 'X Factor' After Saying Kid Entrants 'All Suck'

Sharon Osbourne announced she is not returning to the U.K. version of “The X Factor,” weeks after calling child contestants “little shits” who “all suck.”

Osbourne, 65, wrote in a statement on Facebook Sunday that she had “decided to pass on the series this year.”

“I really don’t think I’m needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point,” she said.

A controversial interview with Howard Stern last month may have hastened her departure. When the radio host asked her why she didn’t do the audition segments of “The X Factor,” Osbourne responded: “Oh fuck, I don’t have to have those kids singing in my face. Those little shits. They all suck. It is like, ‘Hey, is this fucking karaoke or what?’”

She also said “X Factor” creator Simon Cowell was a “pain in the arse” who will do anything to get his “fucking fat face on TV.”

Cowell later said that “words don’t hurt me” and he would “100 percent” work with Osbourne again.

The singing talent show said in a statement to HuffPost UK that the departure was Osbourne’s choice. “The X Factor can confirm Sharon Osbourne has decided not to return to this year’s show. Sharon will always be a big part of The X Factor family and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Stateside, Osbourne, a former judge on “America’s Got Talent,” continues to co-host “The Talk.”