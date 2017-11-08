Sharon Schweitzer’s 2017 Holiday Tipping Guide & Checklist

On December 26th, there’s Boxing Day in Canada, a holiday that many Canadians use to tip those who make their lives easier.

In Mexico, there’s Aguinaldo (Ah-gee-nahl-doh), an annual Christmas bonus equivalent to at least 15 days wages that companies are required to pay their employees before December 20, just in time for the holidays. The Aguinaldomay be prorated if the employee has been with the company for less than a full year.

In addition to Mexico, a number of other Latin American nations also require employers to pay Aguinaldo to their employees. The Aguinaldo is heralded as providing a tremendous boost to Latin America’s seasonal demand for retail products including automobiles, appliances, and furniture.

In the U.S., Americans use the time between Thanksgiving and the New Year to express gratitude with ‘gratuity’ or a Holiday Tip.

There’s no designated U.S. American holiday for end-of-year tipping, nor is there a federally-required monetary holiday bonus for employees. However, during this time of year, tipping is standard across dozens of sectors.

Drafting your holiday tipping plan can be daunting, but fear not–this guide is thorough enough to help anyone navigate holiday tipping. There’s no hard and fast rule about how much or who to tip in the U.S.

Consider our suggestions:

Calculate how much you’re willing and able to spend. Remember, holiday tipping is not an obligation. Below, we list alternatives to big spending to soften that January blow to your checkbook. Prioritize: Make a list of those you wish to tip, placing those who help you most frequently at the top. Your trusted housecleaner, nanny, or daycare center staff may receive more than an infrequent provider.

Handmade cards show heartfelt effort and genuine gratefulness. Explore Hallmark and Michael’s for colorful cardstock or calligraphy pens. Special baked goods (baklava or peppermint bark), local artisan candles or soaps, fine tea or coffee, and flower arrangements are excellent alternatives to monetary tips. Encourage Children’s Creativity: Your child may want to make a gift for a babysitter, au pair, or nanny. Encourage them to make a drawing, card, or craft.

Suggestions to pair with your child’s gift:

Live-in nanny or au pair: a week’s pay

Babysitter: evening’s pay

Day Care Center Staff: week and a month’s pay

Business & Organizations (Check Corporate Policy):

Clients: Business gift baskets of chocolate, edible fruit, nuts, cheese, wine, cookies, petit fours; golf balls & non-logo gifts

CEO/Boss: Group gift to their favorite charity or non-profit foundation

Assistant: Bonus or gift based on relationship length

Colleagues: Gift they will like for sports, hobby, or dining, gift card

Office Gift Exchange: Don’t go rogue, follow the spending guidelines

Education, College, & Schools (follow policy):

Professor: Greeting card, no gift

Teacher: Consider a group gift with parents pooled funds

Tutor: Café gift card and handwritten thank-you note

Assistant /Aide: $25 – $50 gift certificate

Multiple Teachers: Small gift, candle, baked goods, gift certificate

Principal: Holiday card & baked goods

School Secretary: Café gift card, small gift or gift certificate

School Nurse: Café gift card, small gift or gift certificate

Home or Building Personnel:

Live-in help (cook or butler): Between a week-month’s pay, plus a gift

Housekeeper: Once a week, equivalent of a day’s pay, or $50. Daily, equivalent of a week’s pay, and possibly a gift

Gardener: Equivalent of a week’s service

Landscaping crew: Equivalent of a week’s service, divided among the crew

Pool cleaning crew: Equivalent of one session, divided among the crew

Garage attendant: Between $15 and $40 or give a small gift

Garbage/recycling: If city permits, $10-$30 each for extra holiday effort

Doorman: between $50 – $100 each, or gift, depending on extra duties

Elevator Operator and Handyman: Between $20 – $50 each

Newspaper delivery: Between $10 – $35, or give a small gift

Healthcare & Medical providers:

Private Health Care Nurse: A week’s pay or a gift of similar value

Home Health Employee: Follow policy / generous gift basket of holiday treats

Nursing Home Staff: Follow policy / gift basket of holiday treats for all

Personal grooming:

Hairstylist, Manicure, Pedicure, Specialist: Equivalent of a visit

Barber: Haircut & shave equivalent or a gift

Massage Therapist: Session equivalent or a gift

Pet care:

Groomer: Equivalent of one session or a gift

Walker: A week’s pay equivalent or “1-2 visits” per DogWalker.com

Sitter: A week’s pay and a paw print note from your pet

Package & Mail Delivery:

The United States Postal Service provides the public with a tipping and gift receiving policy on their website, however FedEx and UPS do not. The information provided for FedEx and UPS is from customer service representatives who declined to provide their names.

United States Postal Service:

Employees may accept baked goods (homemade/store bought) items to share with the branch office. Customers may give edible arrangements, gift cards for merchandise or services valued up to $20 per occasion (such as Christmas). Gifts cannot exceed $50 per calendar year.

Gifting cash, VISA, MasterCard, or gift cards that may be used as cash are prohibited per USPS Employee Tipping and Gift Receiving Policy

FedEx:

Company policies discourage cash gifts or gift cards. The FedEx driver will politely decline the holiday gratuity. If the customer is insistent, gifts up to $75 may be accepted by the driver.

UPS

UPS does not have an official limit, but due to safety concerns, UPS would prefer drivers to decline cash. Tipping is left to the customer’s discretion.

Discretionary:

Personal Trainer: Some personal trainers may be offended by a monetary holiday tip, while others are not. Review their regular fees, and determine if you want to offer a monetary tip, a handwritten card, or a verbal thanks.

Salon/Spas: If you visit an all-inclusive salon or spa such as Jackson Ruiz, tipping is not only prohibited, it’s against salon policy.

Lifeguards/Swim Coaches: Some aquatic facilities have rules against employees accepting tips. For example, a lifeguard may be required to decline a tip three times before accepting.

Business ethics prevent holiday tipping to any government employee in any country. In addition, financial, medical, and legal ethics prohibit and prevent tipping the people listed below (Consider sending e-cards from Paperless Post, or Jacquie Lawson):

Accountant

Attorney

Audito

Banker

Bookkeeper

Civil Servants

Cobbler

Contractor

Dean

Dentist

Disaster relief worker or volunteer

Doctor

Electrician

Executive Coach

Financial Advisor

Government Employee

Landlord

Lawyer

Members, Board of Directors or Trustees

Nurse

Physical Therapist

Plumber

Police Officer

Professor

Psychiatrist

Realtor/ Real Estate Agent

Red Cross volunteer or worker

Seamstress

Security Guard

Sheriff/Deputy Sheriff

Tailor

Veterinarian