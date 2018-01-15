CBS Asked Sharon Stone If She Ever Felt 'Uncomfortable' In Hollywood. She Just Laughed.

CBS correspondent Lee Cowan asked Sharon Stone Sunday if she’d ever been put in an “uncomfortable” position during her time in Hollywood.

At first, all the actress could do was laugh.

“You’re laughing, but I don’t know if that’s a nervous laugh, or an ‘are-you-kidding-me-of-course-I-was’ laugh?” Cowan asked during the interview on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Stone told him she’d “seen it all” throughout her career.

“I’ve been in this business for 40 years, Lee. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago?” she said. “Looking like I look? From nowhere Pennsylvania?”

“I didn’t come here with any protection. I’ve seen it all.”

Stone is one of the dozens of women in Hollywood who have spoken up about their own experiences with sexual assault and harassment in the wake of the allegations against powerful industry figures like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer and director James Toback.

Stone, along with many other actresses and actors, recently wore all black to the Golden Globes to protest harassment in Hollywood.

Venturelli via Getty Images Stone with her son, Roan Joseph Bronstein, at the Golden Globe awards on Jan. 7.

In her interview with CBS, Stone said that times are changing. More and more women are “empowered” to simply be themselves.

“We were raised to accommodate men, particularly in my generation,” she said. “And women so often lose their own identify to the identity of the men that they’re with. They even change the way they dress and what they do to fit the men that they’re with.”

“We’re starting to acknowledge our own gifts as women and not think that we have to behave as men in order to be empowered or powerful or valuable,” Stone added.