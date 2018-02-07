Sharon Tate’s Sister Rips ‘Tacky’ Hilary Duff Film About Manson Family Murder

Debra Tate, the sister of the late Sharon Tate, is not a fan of an upcoming film about the actress’ murder, calling the movie “classless” and “exploitative.”

Hilary Duff is playing the title character in “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

“Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie. She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor,” Duff, 30, wrote on Instagram. The caption accompanied a photo of Duff made up to look like the actress who was hideously murdered by members of the Manson Family cult in 1969.

Herbert Dorfman via Getty Images Sharon Tate.

“It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it – it’s just tasteless,” Debra Tate told People Wednesday. “It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.”

Sharon Tate, who was the wife of director Roman Polanski, was stabbed to death in her home by members of the cult when she was 26 years old. She was pregnant at the time of her gruesome death and was due to give birth in two weeks.

According to Deadline, the plot of the psychological horror film stems from a quote attributed to Tate from a year before her death. She reportedly told an interviewer that she had a premonition in a dream that she and her boyfriend at the time, Jay Sebring, were going to have their throats slit.

Debra Tate, who was 16 at the time of her sister’s death, told People that this quote is a fabrication.