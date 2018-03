Shaun White took home his third career snowboarding gold medal at this year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. His incredible final halfpipe run was virtually perfect and clinched his victory.

So how do you improve on perfection? That’s easy: just add internet. Video editor Dylan Tate took White’s final run and added Super Mario effects like coins, mushrooms and stars. Tate says the video was a 36-hour endeavor.