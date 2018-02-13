Shaun White Is Damn Near Perfect In His Winter Olympics Comeback

After a poor showing at Sochi 2014 and a scary practice fall that left him with 62 stitches on his face last October, snowboarder Shaun White took a spectacular step in his comeback at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On Tuesday, the two-time gold medalist posted a 98.50 on his second run to lead the qualifying into the men’s final of the halfpipe. That’s near-perfection.

The 31-year-old reacted, as expected, to the score.

“I’m excited,” he said.

"This is what I've done my whole life."



Shaun White remembered that and sent himself to the final in men's snowboard halfpipe. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/E1XuTKthTN pic.twitter.com/pg0PPShSob — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018

“I started seeing everyone putting these great runs in and I figured I would step it up,” White told NBC Sports. “They motivated me to send it on that last one.”