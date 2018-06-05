Shawn Mendes' 'Carpool Karaoke' Detours Into Wimpiest Road Rage

Shawn Mendes took a ride in “Carpool Karaoke” Monday to sing hits like “In My Blood,” not to tick off other drivers.

When “The Late Late Show” host James Corden challenged Mendes to swear at a passing vehicle, Mendes complied. But he didn’t exactly have his heart in it.

“I can’t think you can find two people who want to fight less than you and I right now,” he told Corden. “We’d just have to get out and hug them.”