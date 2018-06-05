ENTERTAINMENT
06/05/2018 06:27 am ET

Shawn Mendes' 'Carpool Karaoke' Detours Into Wimpiest Road Rage

The pop star told James Corden the shocking amount he'd pay for Justin Bieber's underwear.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Shawn Mendes took a ride in “Carpool Karaoke” Monday to sing hits like “In My Blood,” not to tick off other drivers.

When “The Late Late Show” host James Corden challenged Mendes to swear at a passing vehicle, Mendes complied. But he didn’t exactly have his heart in it. 

“I can’t think you can find two people who want to fight less than you and I right now,” he told Corden. “We’d just have to get out and hug them.”

Watch the fun-fueled commute above to witness Mendes’ “Harry Potter” transformation and his frank accounting of what he’d pay for Justin Bieber’s used underwear.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities James Corden Carpool Karaoke Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes' 'Carpool Karaoke' Detours Into Wimpiest Road Rage
CONVERSATIONS