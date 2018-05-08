ENTERTAINMENT
05/08/2018 01:33 pm ET

Shawn Mendes Sweetly Attended To Hailey Baldwin's Gown At The Met Gala

The musician made sure — multiple times — that his date’s gorgeous dress looked flawless on the red carpet. 💕
headshot
By Elyse Wanshel
Shawn Mendes makes sure Hailey Baldwin doesn&rsquo;t trip on her way up the stairs at the 2018 Met Gala.
HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP / Getty Images
Shawn Mendes makes sure Hailey Baldwin doesn’t trip on her way up the stairs at the 2018 Met Gala.

Chivalry is not dead.

Musician Shawn Mendes proved that as he took good care of his date Hailey Baldwin at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night.

Mendes and Baldwin pose for photos at the New York City event.
Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
Mendes and Baldwin pose for photos at the New York City event.

As the model and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin attempted to navigate the red carpet in her stunning Tommy Hilfiger gown, Mendes was caught on camera making sure that the fabric of her train fell just right.

The “Stitches” singer took precautions not to step on her dress as well.

And if all that weren’t sweet enough, Mendes, 19, walked backward up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in order to help Baldwin, 21, navigate the stairs.

According to People, the couple — who made their red carpet debut Monday night — have been romantically linked since late 2017.

Although neither celebrity’s camp has officially confirmed their relationship as of yet, both posted photos from the event in which they looked pretty cozy with one another.

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

And thanks to Mendes’ help, the two looked absolutely flawless in the professional photos that were snapped of them.

They're smiling because they know they look fab.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
They're smiling because they know they look fab.
A+ train game, guys!
Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
A+ train game, guys!

Hey, there was nothing holding him back from being a totally gracious date. 

headshot
Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Met Gala Shawn Mendes Hailey Baldwin
Shawn Mendes Sweetly Attended To Hailey Baldwin's Gown At The Met Gala
CONVERSATIONS