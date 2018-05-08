Shawn Mendes Sweetly Attended To Hailey Baldwin's Gown At The Met Gala

Chivalry is not dead.

Musician Shawn Mendes proved that as he took good care of his date Hailey Baldwin at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night.

Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images Mendes and Baldwin pose for photos at the New York City event.

As the model and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin attempted to navigate the red carpet in her stunning Tommy Hilfiger gown, Mendes was caught on camera making sure that the fabric of her train fell just right.

Shawn Mendes walking around and fixing Hailey’s dress so she could pose is my new fave thing. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4LYThrwdeC — myra (@haiIeybaldwins) May 8, 2018

The “Stitches” singer took precautions not to step on her dress as well.

✨ @ShawnMendes walking around @HaileyBaldwin's dress so he wouldn’t step on the train is my new fave thing 💕 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UJ8emRDxl2 — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2018

And if all that weren’t sweet enough, Mendes, 19, walked backward up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in order to help Baldwin, 21, navigate the stairs.

here’s shawn walking backwards up the stairs so hailey doesnt trip. can i get a shawn for myself #metgala pic.twitter.com/UfV7MS7MQS — myra (@haiIeybaldwins) May 8, 2018

According to People, the couple — who made their red carpet debut Monday night — have been romantically linked since late 2017.

Although neither celebrity’s camp has officially confirmed their relationship as of yet, both posted photos from the event in which they looked pretty cozy with one another.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 7, 2018 at 9:36pm PDT

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on May 7, 2018 at 9:04pm PDT

And thanks to Mendes’ help, the two looked absolutely flawless in the professional photos that were snapped of them.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images They're smiling because they know they look fab.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters A+ train game, guys!