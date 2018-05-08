Shawn Mendes Sweetly Attended To Hailey Baldwin's Gown At The Met Gala

Chivalry is not dead.
Musician Shawn Mendes proved that as he took good care of his date Hailey Baldwin at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night.
As the model and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin attempted to navigate the red carpet in her stunning Tommy Hilfiger gown, Mendes was caught on camera making sure that the fabric of her train fell just right.
The “Stitches” singer took precautions not to step on her dress as well.
And if all that weren’t sweet enough, Mendes, 19, walked backward up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in order to help Baldwin, 21, navigate the stairs.
According to People, the couple — who made their red carpet debut Monday night — have been romantically linked since late 2017.
Although neither celebrity’s camp has officially confirmed their relationship as of yet, both posted photos from the event in which they looked pretty cozy with one another.
And thanks to Mendes’ help, the two looked absolutely flawless in the professional photos that were snapped of them.
Hey, there was nothing holding him back from being a totally gracious date.