She Had An Affair. What Happened Next Had Them Questioning Everything

An affair can either break you apart ― or bring you closer together as a couple.

The pair met and fell in love as students in San Francisco. A few years into their relationship, Ballesa accepted an internship in Spain and while away, Ana cheated. Ana even introduced Ballesa to the other woman over FaceTime, an especially poignant detail.

“It’s messed up,” Ballesa says, still visibly shaken from the incident. “I just don’t get why you would FaceTime me. How come you didn’t think of me?”

Ana tells her: “Because in that moment of time, I had no idea anything was going to happen.”

When Ballesa returned to the states, the couple tried to repair the relationship, but during the process, she cheated herself. In the clip, Ana asks if the affair was a form of retaliation.

“You didn’t run through my mind at all,” Ballesa says. “This was all for me...to figure out my situation and how I felt for you.”

Toward the end of the clip, the couple struggle to decide if the relationship is even worth saving.

“If this is where we’re going and this is how things are being played out then maybe we really shouldn’t be together,” Ana wonders aloud.