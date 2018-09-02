Manhattan Cathedral Welcomes New 'Lambscapers'

Ewe better believe it.

Manhattan’s Basilica of Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral has welcomed three new “lambscapers” that will spend the next six weeks tending to the churchyard’s grounds and bringing a rustic scene to the hustle and bustle of city living.

The newest members of the flock ― named Houston, Prince and Spring, ― according to the New York Post – are the fifth group of sheep to be brought to the church and will spend their visit grazing on the historic grounds.

It’s a tradition at the church since 2014. Monsignor Donald Sakano has said previously that the idea started with a conversation he had with a groundskeeper who was planning to retire.

“I joked, ‘What do you expect me to do now, get sheep?’” he said. “The second I said it I thought, ‘That might be a good idea,’ even though I knew nothing about sheep-keeping here in New York City.”

The church raised $5,561 to host the sheep this year, describing the initiative on a spotfund page as a way of providing a “sustainable method of “mowing” the grass ... eliminating the need for loud, gasoline-powered mowers.”

The Cormo sheep, an Australian breed, ordinarily take up residence at Buckwheat Bridge Farm in Elizaville, New York, but will be made to feel right at home while staying at the church, with a staff of five or six ensuring they’re always feeling ‘lambtastic’.