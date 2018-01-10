Shelly Simonds Concedes To David Yancey In Virginia Tiebreaker Race

Virginia state law requires ties to decided “by lot,” a random selection process such as the one employed in this election, or drawing straws or flipping a coin.

In Simonds’ concession announcement, she urged Yancey to vote for Medicaid expansion in the state.

Simonds also announced Wednesday that she is running for the seat again in 2019, and emphasized the need for voting reform.

“This tight campaign exposed a number of problems; it needs to be easier for people to vote absentee, and ballots that are postmarked by Election Day should be counted in a close election like mine,” Simonds said in an email to supporters. “We need to make sure college students are not kicked off voter rolls when they renew their licenses at 20 and 21 years old.”