Here is @ShepNewsTeam Sheppard smith at @FoxNews not missing a beat right after trump ended his speech calling his falsehoods. amazing Watch.. pic.twitter.com/kyLLB3MrIz

Just after that shooting, Trump had taunted lawmakers for failing to act on gun control, claiming in a televised roundtable discussion that they were “afraid” of the NRA. He talked about raising the age for legal purchases of assault-style AR-15s from 18 to 21, banning bump stocks boosting the firepower of AR-15s, and tightening up background checks on gun buyers.

Instead, Smith observed, Trump went to Dallas to headline for the powerful national gun lobbying group’s meeting, where he “falsely stated that Democrats want all guns outlawed.”

While Trump and the NRA are now pushing to arm teachers in schools, the NRA’s Leadership Forum itself was, ironically, a “gun-free zone” to protect Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The president was criticizing Gun Free zones while talking about school shootings.

But..👀👇where he was was declared a gun free zone and people were ordered to surrender their weapons. pic.twitter.com/oWM8h7RzQV — ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) May 4, 2018

Smith also noted Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani’s reversals on the Stormy Daniels payment saga. Giuliani revealed Wednesday that Trump had reimbursed his attorney Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Daniels, the adult film star who alleges she had an affair with Trump.

Trump appeared to support Giuliani in a tweet on Thursday, but then insisted Friday that his new attorney needed to get his facts straight.

...very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

“Maybe they’re just trying to confuse everybody,” said Smith. “What team Trump said last month, then changed last week, then re-imagined again on Tuesday was revised and extended again” on Friday, he said. “And space under the bus is now at a premium. Rudy Giuliani found himself wedged there today.”

Giuliani issued a statement Friday nearly as tortured as the Trump team’s Daniels story: “My references to timing were not describing my understanding of the president’s knowledge but instead my understanding of these matters.”

“Now let this one sink in just in case this version lasts more than a few hours,” Smith quipped.