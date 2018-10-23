Shep Smith: Trump Is Campaigning On Public 'Fear Of An Invasion Of Migrants'

Smith responded, “An important note: Fox News knows of no evidence to suggest the president is accurate on that matter, and the president has offered no evidence to support what he has said.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Smith doubled down on rebuking the president’s rhetoric, saying, “The president has called it an assault on the U.S. border. It is absolutely not. It’s nowhere near the U.S. border.”

Smith stressed how far the caravan is from the border and described how “exhausted, many sick, riddled with injuries,” they are “from the hard journey.”

“There’s concern that children could die if they pass out because there aren’t enough ambulances and doctors even to treat them.”

In another part of his reporting, Smith read from a tweet from a viewer. The tweet, below, called the caravan an “invasion” and claimed that Trump “has intel” that Smith doesn’t have.