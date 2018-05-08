Shepard Smith: You Can't Say Trump Pulled Out Of Iran Deal; He Made Decision To Violate It

Fox News’ Shepard Smith made a point to clarify his guest’s reporting on President Donald Trump’s decision Tuesday to violate the Iran nuclear deal and withdraw the United States from the landmark foreign policy agreement.

When speaking with Gordon Chang, an author and foreign affairs journalist who regularly contributes to Fox News, Smith interrupted him when he said Trump and “gotten out of the Iran deal.”

“You can’t really get out of the Iran deal, though,” Smith said. “There’s no provision from that. You can make a decision to now violate the terms of the deal that you were a party to, but ‘pulling out’ is a bit of a misnomer.”

Trump fulfilled one of his main campaign promises on Tuesday when he announced that his administration would impose “the highest level of economic sanctions” on Iran, violating its involvement in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in which the Middle Eastern country agreed to curb its nuclear development program in exchange for the lifting of strict economic sanctions.