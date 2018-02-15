Shepard Smith Is Fed Up After Florida Shooting: 'Forget Your Political Arguments'

“It’s astounding, isn’t it? ... We have all the resources in the world, and we can’t figure out why this happens in our country and it doesn’t happen everywhere else. Forget your political arguments, why can’t we come together as a society and say, ’We’re going to study this; we’re going to research this; we’re going to put our best and brightest together. Put them all in a room, give them funds and give them whatever they need to figure out why are our children killing each other more in the United States than anywhere else in the world?”