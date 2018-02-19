Shepard Smith Flames Trump For Not Condemning Russia — Ever

President Donald Trump blasted the FBI, his own Justice Department and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, the previous Congress, Democrats, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey in a Twitter tirade in the wake of indictments against 13 Russians in the investigation of interference in the 2016 presidential election. But Americans are still waiting for him to condemn Russia, Fox News host Shepard Smith said.

“He did not attack [Russian President] Vladimir Putin or Russia. Nor did he express concern that the Russians attacked the United States. Nor did he pledge in any way to put measures in place to stop future attacks,” Smith said Monday on “Shepard Smith Reporting.”

The president “has not, not once” denounced election meddling by the Russians — “not on camera, not on Twitter, not anywhere,” said Smith.

Instead, Trump spent the holiday weekend “defending himself, misrepresenting the truth and attacking others,” Smith noted.

Smith last week called the indictments proof that the investigation into Russian election meddling was the “opposite of a hoax,” in a dig at Trump’s characterization of the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller as a hoax and “fake news.” On Monday, Smith reminded his viewers that Trump said late last year that he “believed Putin” was “sincere” when he said that Russia had nothing to do with election interference.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday called it “one of the weirdest things in American history” that the intelligence community and Trump’s own administration are aware of Russian sabotage — yet the president won’t acknowledge it. “And I think people are asking, ‘What is going on with this president?’” Sanders added.