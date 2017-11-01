Fox News' Shepard Smith Gets Emotional Paying Tribute To New York City

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith took a moment on his Wednesday broadcast to pay tribute to the resilient spirit of New York City after a driver mowed down pedestrians and bikers Tuesday in lower Manhattan, killing at least eight people and injuring 12.

“New York City made you proud last night,” said the Mississippi native who calls Manhattan home. “Four hours after this attack began ... 7 o’clock, the Halloween parade began ... there were 1 million people there.”

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Halloween revelers attend the 44th Annual Village Halloween Parade on Tuesday.

Smith appeared to get misty-eyed as he recounted his trip home from the office to Greenwich Village. He said he saw bars and restaurants filled with patrons, and he saw New Yorkers thanking police officers for their service.

“People were shaking cops’ hands and saying, ‘Thank you so much.’ And cops were saying, ‘Thank you for being here ... for being part of our community,’” Smith said.

Police identified 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov as the driver who barreled down the bike path Tuesday in lower Manhattan. He arrived in the U.S. in 2010 from Uzbekistan and is a self-described member of the Islamic State. He was charged Wednesday with one count of providing support to a terrorist organization, violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Smith praised New Yorkers for continuing to move about their lives in the wake of the attack.

“This morning ... kids were walking to school on a brisk day ... buses were loading, people were getting onto subway stations,” Smith said. “Sixth Avenue was a mess, but New York City was strong and solid and impressive. This city does not bend. Not to anyone.”