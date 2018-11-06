Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown has been re-elected to his third six-year term in the Senate after defeating Republican challenger Rep. Jim Renacci on Tuesday.

Brown, who was first elected to the Senate in 2006, had long been favored to win and held a double-digit lead over Renacci in polls taken in the months leading up to the election.

One major strength throughout Brown’s campaign was his stellar fundraising. The incumbent significantly outraised his opponent, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Brown (left) shakes hands with Renacci during an October debate.

By mid-October, Brown had raised a record $27.1 million and spent five times more than Renacci, allowing him to afford donations to other Democratic candidates, according to Cleveland.com.

Renacci ― whose estimated net worth is at least $34 million, according to Roll Call ― loaned his campaign $4 million in the first quarter after he suddenly entered the Senate race in January, reported Politico. Renacci abandoned a gubernatorial quest after his party’s Senate challenger, state Treasurer Josh Mandel, dropped out of the race that month, citing his wife’s health.

His decision to jump into the Senate race, despite his outspoken dislike for Washington politics, followed a direct request by Trump. By swapping races, Renacci would “help protect the future of President Trump’s agenda,” Renacci stated in an email announcing his campaign.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Renacci appears at a campaign event with President Donald Trump, who offered Renacci his full endorsement.

Renacci went on to unroll an “Ohio First” slogan, similar to Trump’s “America First,” and showcase Trump’s official endorsement in his campaign ads.

With Ohio having voted for Trump in the presidential election, Renacci painted Brown as being too liberal to represent the state. (Brown is the only current incumbent Democrat elected to statewide office in Ohio.)

He also tried to discredit Brown with smear tactics, including by repeatedly bringing up past allegations of abuse brought against Brown by his first wife, Larke Recchie, who defended her ex-husband’s character throughout his campaign.