TOP STORIES
(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)
‘SHE’S IN KING DAVID CEMETERY. THAT IS WHERE I GO TO SEE MY KID NOW’ School shooting survivors and family members of those lost in the Stoneman Douglas massacre spoke out in a heartbreaking listening session on school shootings at the White House Wednesday. Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed, spoke movingly of not sleeping until something was done. President Donald Trump proposed the arming of 20 percent of teachers, opening more mental hospitals and strengthening background checks. Twitter was not pleased with the president’s cheat sheet reminding him to listen. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
FLORIDA SHOOTING SURVIVORS VOWED TO KEEP FIGHTING At a CNN town hall, where Fred Guttenberg, a father of a slain girl from last week’s shooting, confronted Sen. Marco Rubio for his opposition to restrictions on guns. [HuffPost]
HOW A CONSPIRACY THEORY ABOUT A STONEMAN DOUGLAS STUDENT REACHED No. 1 ON YOUTUBE And was viewed 200,000 times before being removed by the site. [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO THE U.S. WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM FOR WINNING GOLD In overtime, no less. While Mikaela Shiffrin won silver in the women’s combined, Lindsey Vonn failed to medal in what is likely her last Olympic event ever. The U.S. won gold in cross-country skiing for the first time in decades, and took home gold and silver in the men’s freestyle halfpipe event. However, that event was marred by two horrific crashes. [HuffPost]
‘THE LIBERAL ESTABLISHMENT SUDDENLY SOUNDS VERY AMBITIOUS ON HEALTH CARE’ HuffPost’s Jonathan Cohn breaks down the resurgence of interest in public options and even Medicare-for-all. [HuffPost]
A TALE OF TWO DIVERGING MEDIA FORTUNES While Vox media announced layoffs of 50 yesterday, The Atlantic touted a 100-person hiring spree. [NYT]
WHAT’S BREWING
MEET THE WORST ROOMMATE EVER Warning: You will be terrified after reading this masterpiece on one man’s takeover of more than a dozen victims’ homes and lives. [New York Magazine]
THE 94 PERCENT That’s how many women in Hollywood say they’ve been harassed. [HuffPost]
THIS IS A PICTURE OF PRINCE WILLIAM LOOKING SUAVE ON A MOTORCYCLE Maybe he does deserve the Duchess of Cambridge after all. [HuffPost]
A BUNCH OF MODELS CARRIED THEIR OWN SEVERED HEADS IN A GUCCI FASHION SHOW This looks like a nightmare. [HuffPost]
WHAT TO DO IF YOU THINK YOUR FRIEND IS MARRYING THE WRONG PERSON Besides cry. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Why pro-Trump Twitter is up in arms over the suspension of a bunch of bot accounts.
-
Tributes poured in for Billy Graham, following the death of “America’s pastor” at 99.
-
Bulletproof backpack sales are rising, despite being ineffective against assault rifles.
-
This CNN analyst went after the guns for teachers idea.
-
Michelle Obama told Florida students to keep fighting.
-
These New York police officers bought a plane ticket for a distraught woman trying to get home to Parkland after her family friend was murdered.
-
An unknown suspect threw an explosive at the U.S. embassy in Montenegro.
-
HuffPost Opinion: “Alabama likely to botch the execution of an already dying man.”
-
Jennifer Lawrence rejected criticism of her stunning Versace dress as sexist.
-
“Black Panther” just keeps demolishing records.
-
If you can’t get enough of the Tessa Virtue-Scott Moir shipping ― this Vulture piece on their reality show is the perfect jumping off Google black hole for you.
-
Of course Chloe Kim posed with her adorable dog on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
-
But the real winner of this year’s Olympics may be the Norweigan curling team ― for their pants.
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!