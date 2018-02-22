‘SHE’S IN KING DAVID CEMETERY. THAT IS WHERE I GO TO SEE MY KID NOW’ School shooting survivors and family members of those lost in the Stoneman Douglas massacre spoke out in a heartbreaking listening session on school shootings at the White House Wednesday. Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed, spoke movingly of not sleeping until something was done. President Donald Trump proposed the arming of 20 percent of teachers, opening more mental hospitals and strengthening background checks. Twitter was not pleased with the president’s cheat sheet reminding him to listen. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

FLORIDA SHOOTING SURVIVORS VOWED TO KEEP FIGHTING At a CNN town hall, where Fred Guttenberg, a father of a slain girl from last week’s shooting, confronted Sen. Marco Rubio for his opposition to restrictions on guns. [HuffPost]

HOW A CONSPIRACY THEORY ABOUT A STONEMAN DOUGLAS STUDENT REACHED No. 1 ON YOUTUBE And was viewed 200,000 times before being removed by the site. [HuffPost]

CONGRATS TO THE U.S. WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM FOR WINNING GOLD In overtime, no less. While Mikaela Shiffrin won silver in the women’s combined, Lindsey Vonn failed to medal in what is likely her last Olympic event ever. The U.S. won gold in cross-country skiing for the first time in decades, and took home gold and silver in the men’s freestyle halfpipe event. However, that event was marred by two horrific crashes. [HuffPost]

‘THE LIBERAL ESTABLISHMENT SUDDENLY SOUNDS VERY AMBITIOUS ON HEALTH CARE’ HuffPost’s Jonathan Cohn breaks down the resurgence of interest in public options and even Medicare-for-all. [HuffPost]

A TALE OF TWO DIVERGING MEDIA FORTUNES While Vox media announced layoffs of 50 yesterday, The Atlantic touted a 100-person hiring spree. [NYT]