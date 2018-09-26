Shia LaBeouf And Mia Goth File For Divorce

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth won’t be growing old together.

The pair have filed for divorce after about two years of marriage, a rep for the “Transformers” star told People on Tuesday. “The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” the rep said.

The two met while working on Lars von Trier’s 2013 film “Nymphomaniac: Vol. II” and married in a livestreamed Las Vegas ceremony in October 2016. Nevada’s Clark County said in a tweet that it had no record of the two filing for a marriage license, saying it was a commitment ceremony. LaBeouf told Ellen DeGeneres days later that the two were indeed married, but didn’t mean to livestream the wedding.

Reps for both parties didn’t immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

The divorce announcement follows a report that LaBeouf and actress FKA Twigs are dating.

Twigs appears in LaBeouf’s upcoming film “Honey Boy,” based loosely on his life about a child star who tries to mend his relationship with his alcoholic father.

LaBeouf, 32, has had his own admitted problems with staying sober. In 2017, video emerged of him after a drunken arrest in Savannah, Georgia, exhibiting racist and aggressive behavior toward the police.