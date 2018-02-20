U.S. 'Shib Sibs' Win Olympic Bronze And Everybody's Hearts

Sibling figure skaters Maia and Alex Shibutani set the internet alight after winning bronze for Team USA at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

The brother and sister duo — known as the “Shib Sibs” — nabbed third in the figure skating ice dance event. Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold, and France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron grabbed silver.

The siblings’ podium-ascending performance captivated people on Twitter, including “Saturday Night Live” comedian Leslie Jones, who shared this video of their routine:

Former Olympic figure skating champion Meryl Davis shared this adorable throwback GIF of the pair in celebration:

Maia/Alex - Hugs then, hugs now. Beautiful skate from these two today. You can see that brother/sister love & trust means so much. #pyeongchang2018 🇺🇸⛸ #paradise #ShibSibs pic.twitter.com/2JSl6uK8uD — Meryl Davis (@Meryl_Davis) February 20, 2018

Dick Button, who won figure skating gold at St. Moritz 1948 in Switzerland and Oslo 1952 in Norway, also posted his congratulations:

Want to congratulate the Shib Sibs @ShibSibs on a beautiful skate and a powerful showing of musicality, artistry and thetare, — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 20, 2018

As did thousands of others. Here’s a sampling:

Congratulations Olympic Champions #ShibSibs ! — Maggie Connor (@MaggieMConnor) February 20, 2018

Very beautiful performances last night. Very proud of the #ShibSibs for earning gold with their stunning performance! — Мax Tarlton (@MaxTarlton) February 20, 2018

Maia Shibutani appeared thrilled with the medal, which the siblings add to the bronze they helped Team USA secure in the team event.