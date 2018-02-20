U.S. 'Shib Sibs' Win Olympic Bronze And Everybody's Hearts

Sibling figure skaters Maia and Alex Shibutani set the internet alight after winning bronze for Team USA at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
The brother and sister duo — known as the “Shib Sibs” — nabbed third in the figure skating ice dance event. Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold, and France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron grabbed silver.
The siblings’ podium-ascending performance captivated people on Twitter, including “Saturday Night Live” comedian Leslie Jones, who shared this video of their routine:
Former Olympic figure skating champion Meryl Davis shared this adorable throwback GIF of the pair in celebration:
Dick Button, who won figure skating gold at St. Moritz 1948 in Switzerland and Oslo 1952 in Norway, also posted his congratulations:
As did thousands of others. Here’s a sampling:
Maia Shibutani appeared thrilled with the medal, which the siblings add to the bronze they helped Team USA secure in the team event.
Bring on Beijing 2022!