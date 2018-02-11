American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani finished an impressive second in the short dance of the figure skating team competition Sunday at the Winter Olympics ― but first on the minds of some was how a brother and sister could get along so well on the ice.

“Saturday Night Live” comedian Leslie Jones, for one, wondered in hilarious commentary.

Man me and brother would have killed each other!! Hell to the naw!! @Olympics @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/X3C5E8oGdc — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018

But relate well they did. In their first competitive appearance at Pyeongchang, South Korea, the “Shib Sibs” helped Team USA to bronze medal position in the team event behind Russia and the leader, Canada.

Given their performance Sunday (Pyeongchang local time) in the team event, the Shibutanis looked primed to improve on their ninth place ice-dance finish at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

“We felt that the skate was actually really good,” Maia Shibutani said of their routine Sunday, according to U.S. Figure Skating. “We’ve been training so hard, and to be out on Olympic ice for the first time, we are really happy with it.”

Alex and Maia, 26 and 23 respectively, have been an ice pair since 2004. Maybe their time has come.

Fans gave ’em lots of love, even if the judges perhaps didn’t.

Ok well the #ShibSibs are my new obsession.



That was incredible #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/J3ZK0aLMbs — Emily Moore (@OneMooreEmily) February 11, 2018

The musicality/choreo for the @ShibSibs twizzle sequence is just 🙌🏼 — Meryl Davis (@Meryl_Davis) February 11, 2018

I also am outraged by the imperfect score for the #ShibSibs. They were robbed and I base this on absolutely no knowledge of ice dancing at all. — Kelly Wallace 🇵🇷 (@kellyawallace) February 11, 2018

Interviewer to #ShibSibs: “Your thought on what went wrong today?”@MaiaShibutani: “We actually think we did very well.” #Olympics pic.twitter.com/hcQeyKDDkI — Noelle Kelly (@noellekelly7) February 11, 2018

Even a certain talk show host declared his allegiance to the Shib Sibs.

Alex Shibutani appreciated all the response.