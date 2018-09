Magician Shin Lim brought his A-game to the semifinals on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday.

With a playing card signed by host Tyra Banks and another signed by judge Heidi Klum, the Boston-based performer performed otherworldly sleight of hand ― or is it just pure magic? He’s that good.

How and where the cards end up will leave you guessing and amazed. And, no, nothing up his sleeve, folks.

“What the heck?” Banks said.