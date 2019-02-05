Magician Shin Lim, the most recent winner of “America’s Got Talent,” wasn’t about to let viewers forget him.

The card-trick wizard returned to the same stage on Monday’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and delivered sleight-of-hand that could keep you up nights trying to figure out.

“As expected, mind-blowing,” judge Heidi Klum said afterward.

Cards disappeared, changed color and materialized out of nowhere. Then the performer truly amazed with his final few tricks ― one involving host Terry Crews.

Shin Lim advanced with Golden Buzzer-winning sand artist Kseniya Simonova, meaning he’ll have another chance to astound viewers.