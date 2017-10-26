Shipping Your Skis and Snowboard Is So Much Better Than Flying With Them

Let’s be honest, flying has become a real pain these days. The TSA checkpoints, the exorbitant check bag fees and the long lines.... YUCK! I get nauseous just thinking about it. If you are a skier or a snowboarder, like me, you can compound these headaches x10 if you travel with your own gear. Airlines make it difficult to travel with your own gear.

Airlines Can Charge Upwards to $200 “Special Luggage” Fees To Travel With Your Skis or Snowboard

Not only do the airlines charge an arm and a leg to travel with your own gear, but they make special demands of the type of bags that skis and / or a snowboard are in before you can even check them in. If you don’t conform to the airlines rules for type of bag or travel case for your skis or snowboard they may make you sign a waiver saying they will NOT be responsible if any damage happens to your gear while in transit.

As a result, many travelers who used to bring their own gear now rent when they arrive at their destination. That, however, can be costly, and the situation can be further complicated by skiers who use AT boots or other specialized gear.

I use to love hitting the slopes with my old school Burton until it became too much of a pain to travel with. I then started renting gear, but it just was not the same as my own board.

I use to rent until I heard about this company called Ship Skis from I guy I met on the slopes in Colorado. He told me he uses this company to ship his gear ahead of time and that they handle everything from pickup to drop off. I was intrigued to say the least. I did a little more research on the company and here is what I found out.

About Ship Skis

Ship Skis is the world’s premier ski & luggage shipping provider. As a company founded by skiers, they know first-hand how much of a hassle it can be traveling with ski equipment. In 2011, they set out to solve that problem once and for all by creating a service that allows skiers to conveniently and affordably ship their ski gear to any destination.

Since their inception, They have helped their customers ship their gear over 277 million miles – forming partnerships along the way with resorts, retailers, and hotels across the world

They currently operate at more than 3,000 facilities worldwide and are committed to helping skiers everywhere enjoy a hassle-free travel experience by getting their ski gear to and from their destination safely, quickly, and cost-efficiently.

How Ship Skis Works

Ship Skis requires that you ship your gear into your destination at least 1 business day prior to you hitting the slopes . Once your order has been placed you will be emailed the shipping label(s), tracking link(s) and shipping itinerary. You may arrange to ship your gear either one-way or round trip.

Each skier is responsible for making sure that their sticks or board are properly packed and labeled on the dates that you selected for pick up. From the moment your sticks or board are picked up to the time they deliver, Ship Skis tracking team will monitor your shipment to ensure everything goes as planned. Once your gear arrives to the destination Ship Skis will send you an email letting you know that your gear has arrived!

Using Ship Skis is Not Only Smart and Convenient, But It Is Also More Economical

“We are about 50% less than using UPS or FedEx yourself on any air service, but we use UPS and FedEx,” said Ship Skis CEO and Founder Nick Coleman. “Our platform finds the fastest routing for the lowest price based on where you live and where you are going. But one thing most people don’t understand is how we track the service. If you ship a bag from New York to Aspen, it’s going to pass through several hubs and scans. We know the routing it is going to take and we track every scan, and if one gets missed we know right away and we call the carrier and if we have to we upgrade the shipping [say from 3-day to overnight] at our expense to get it there on time. No one else in the industry does that. It’s very important to us that the ski or snowboard gear arrive in time and in the rare case bags to do get delayed, which can happen, we give the customer a $200 credit for rental gear so they don’t miss a minute of hitting the slopes”

Here is an overview video of how easy it is to start shipping your gear

I will never rent gear again. I will also never try traveling with my gear ever again. I will always ship my gear with Ship Skis. I just wish I knew about this company sooner.

