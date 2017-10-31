Shirley Feng: Promotor of Chinese Industry Design and Maker

Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair (SZIDF) kicks off on Nov. 5th 2017. Due to its world-class standards and top-notch exhibitors, SZIDF has attracts world’s attention. Therefore, we made an exclusive interview on Shirley Feng, Executive Vice President & Secretary General of Shenzhen Industrial Design Profession Association (SIDA, the organizing committee of SZIDF), also awarded as the promoter of Chinese industrial design and maker, to see how she earns world’s recognition on Shenzhen industrial design and promotes Chinese design to the world.

How do you feel after working on industrial design for over 10 years?

I have felt a lot after working on industrial design. The following key words can summarize these years: courage, wisdom, undertaking and persistence. At the beginning China’s industrial design is weak and broken, and is not recognized by the world. And I feel very comforted that SZIDF can be held as world’s largest design fair. I think I have done what I should do. I am lucky to step into this promising field of industrial design.

What’s special for Shenzhen as the first City of Design in China?

Compared to Beijing and Shanghai, Shenzhen is much younger and more dynamic. Innovation is the gene of Shenzhen under the industrial transformation. Shenzhen is born to be the future City of Design.In 2015 we first introduce Fab 12 to China in cooperation with MIT. Now, Shenzhen is the world’s renowned maker paradise.

Whether industrial design has reflected its value or not by now?

As far as I’m concerned, design is the engine of the industry chains. Enterprises are seeking for their own brands and brand driven design is very important in industrial design. There are over 100 iF Design Awards Shenzhen has won this year, which is a big leap for Shenzhen industrial design. And design is helping technological innovation and transformation of traditional industries here. The value of industrial design is being reflected.

How has SIDA been international given that SIDA enjoys great influence abroad than at home?

SIDA has decided to be international from the very beginning. When China was still labeled with Shanzhai, we are puzzled why we can’t make good products as abroad. In 2009 we got the answer when SIDA led delegation abroad for exhibitions and we are inspired to be international to learn from the western designers. This is much we need to do, but we believe that this can be done in the long run.

How do you think of Design Community?

We are carrying out D+ System, which is closely related to design community. D presents Design to connect a bigger ecological system. From the beginning, it is D+A (Association), and it is D+ F (Fair) when SZIDF comes out and then D+L (Lab when Fab Lab comes out, and D+O (Online) with LKKER, and finally it is D+P (Park) as Sino-Finnish Design Park comes out. All these platforms are built for partners and potential user.

Why is Sino-Finnish Design Park so attracted to so many international design masters?

Firstly, Sino-Finnish Design Park is established after Shenzhen and Helsinki became sister cities due to design. Now SFDP serves as an industrial design platform for these two Cities of Design. This is attractive to North-European designers and also design enterprises.

Secondly, SFDP provides added value services for these international enterprises. In addition, SIDA has built an innovative and progressive system driven by design integrated with Shenzhen Open Innovation Lab, SFDP and SIDA.

You are called Maker Promoter, so how does industrial design relate to makers?

SIDA is the first organization that pays attention to makers at home. In 2014 we worked with Center for Bits and Atoms of MIT and American Institute for the Future, to promote maker education in international maker communities. Firstly, it is the primary phase from 2012 to 2014 when more and more domestic makers found the edges in industry base as the hardware paradise.Secondly, it is the integrating phase from 2015 to 2016 when Fab 12 for international makers was held in Shenzhen, and many international makers came to China for the first time. Thirdly, it is fission phase at present. Based on its edges in customized intelligent manufacturing, Shenzhen develops industrial design driven mode for global makers.

We know that Shenzhen has won more and more top design awards, so what are the factors contributing to this?

First of all, thanks to the open and innovative atmosphere, Shenzhen can attract many designer masters here to chase their design dreams, and in return, this can improve Shenzhen original design. Secondly, favorable policies and special funds can encourage designers. Thirdly, it is due to the efforts made by the whole circle. From attending London 100% Design Exhibition to hosting Shenzhen International Industrial Design Fair, our young designer and other design employees never stop day and night.

What makes you who you are? And what’s your future plan?