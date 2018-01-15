Shithole: This is Actually Happening!

Well. This reader, or, you know, as they say, long time listener, first time caller, long time voter, first time loather, all time shock absorber, this reader, for one, is dee-lighted about the shithole debacle! Absolutely over the moon, or the shark, as it were, or through the woods or down the track - you know - delighted - and there are so many sensations that come with this delight - a kind of sharp, jabbing, tingling, stabbing feeling in the brain right behind the eyes and those feelings are mainly because this a thing that’s really happening!
That’s right, set your gun to stun because we are actually talking about the fact that in a meeting in the oval office of the White House, which is in Washington, D.C. which is the capital of the United States of America, the President of the United States of America referred to particular countries and/or their entire continents as “shitholes”. It’s true! You are currently reading these words!
(For you people from the future reading this historical record, just Google “shithole coverage” and, well, you can see that I’m really not exaggerating about this true thing that actually happened.)
Even now, while this is actually happening, all sorts of thinky-talky, op-ed pieces are being written by hardworking, stressed out journalists trying to put their collective finger on what’s passing for reality and bothering to parse what this means for democracy, whether this is an “embarrassment” or not - etc. - and I just think to myself, guys, that’s really clinging to the edge of the pool. Just let go! Just wrench those fingers right off the edge!
That said, there’s really no right way to respond to such a turn of events. We’re all doomed, really. I mean, not permanently, but for now. For quite some time, really. Look, I’m just trying to find the bright spots. Or vaguely interesting spots, anyway. Things that grab your attention like car wrecks, like imagining what the textbooks and documentaries of the future will say about these times. Will the word “shithole” be included, do you think? Or “pussy”? What will it be like to be an 8th grader reading about US history in 50 years, swiping past the Brawndo ads and glancing outside at the rubble? Or maybe our descendants will be living some kind of Handmaid’s Tale scenario in which corporal punishment is being made to gaze upon some kind of three-dimensional, goggled, ocular simulation of that shithole, the United States in the 21st century. Who can tell? Not me. Nope. All I know is that these events seem to be actually happening and I think it goes without saying that if Elon Musk is right about this all being a simulation - ha ha - very funny, Alien Teenager Overlords! We see the glitch and it’s not funny anymore! Hello? Hello?