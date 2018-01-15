Shithole: This is Actually Happening!

Well. This reader, or, you know, as they say, long time listener, first time caller, long time voter, first time loather, all time shock absorber, this reader, for one, is dee-lighted about the shithole debacle! Absolutely over the moon, or the shark, as it were, or through the woods or down the track - you know - delighted - and there are so many sensations that come with this delight - a kind of sharp, jabbing, tingling, stabbing feeling in the brain right behind the eyes and those feelings are mainly because this a thing that’s really happening!

That’s right, set your gun to stun because we are actually talking about the fact that in a meeting in the oval office of the White House, which is in Washington, D.C. which is the capital of the United States of America, the President of the United States of America referred to particular countries and/or their entire continents as “shitholes”. It’s true! You are currently reading these words!

(For you people from the future reading this historical record, just Google “shithole coverage” and, well, you can see that I’m really not exaggerating about this true thing that actually happened.)

Even now, while this is actually happening, all sorts of thinky-talky, op-ed pieces are being written by hardworking, stressed out journalists trying to put their collective finger on what’s passing for reality and bothering to parse what this means for democracy, whether this is an “embarrassment” or not - etc. - and I just think to myself, guys, that’s really clinging to the edge of the pool. Just let go! Just wrench those fingers right off the edge!