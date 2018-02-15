Shittens Are Disposable Gloves For Wiping Your Kid’s Butt

Every mom and dad knows that a big part of parenting involves wiping up crap. It gets everywhere, it can be gross, but it comes with the job. Enter Shittens: A not necessarily new but still important (and hilarious) product designed to help parents wipe their kids’ butts without getting poop all over their hands.

Not a joke, Shittens are disposable moist wipes shaped like mittens. And while probably not worth using for every baby diaper change, they’re clearly a solid option for wiping a potty training toddler. In fact, while a lot of people who’ve purchased Shittens seem to have done so originally as a gag for a spouse or parent friend, they’re quick to point out the product’s usefulness. “This was bought as a gag gift,” wrote one commenter on Amazon, “But, surprisingly, they are a very good product.”