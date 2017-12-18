The 14 Most Shocking And Controversial Fashion Moments Of 2017

The fashion industry is no stranger to controversies. And as 2017 proved, there’s never a dull moment in this world.

Just ask model Gigi Hadid, who found herself in hot water thanks to a video that showed her mocking Asians, or Kendall Jenner, who despite her fairly short modeling career won the accolade of “Fashion Icon of the Decade.” (Jenner also faced controversy this year for her now-infamous Pepsi commercial. The incident didn’t make our list, as it wasn’t technically a fashion controversy. But since it featured the model, it’s worth a mention.)

This year, fashion controversies also got political, with brands like Tiffany and Co. taking a stand against President Donald Trump. First lady Melania Trump also found herself in the middle of a Twitter storm when she wore sky-high stilettos to Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

Unsurprisingly, many of the moments also reinforce fashion’s rocky relationship with race and appropriation ― we’re talking to you, Vogue ― proving there’s still so much to be done to diversify the industry.