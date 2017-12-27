Shoegaze meets Americana artist Sam Valdez releases new single entitled "Its Alright"

Have you ever wondered what you would get if you took an indie shoegaze artist from the depths of the Nevada desert and combined it with Americana folk melodies? Well Sam Valdez has just released a new single entitled ‘It’s Alright’, that’ll prove just how stunning it can sound. Using the vastness and solitude of desert life as a key inspiration, the Los Angeles based singer/songwriter has crafted a song which resonates beauty and emotion. The result is a track which is entirely cinematic and euphoric at times.

‘Its Alright’ emits nostalgia with it’s gritty 90’s shoegaze melodies, building drum beats and soft innocent vocals. Thematically it’s narrative tells the story of love, loss and the array of emotions both can provoke. Valdez confides, “I wrote this song in a dream-like state of mind”, which is certainly evident through it’s ethereal soundscapes and atmospheric vibes.

Valdez finds influence through the likes of Sufjan Stevens, The War On Drugs and the words of Sylvia Plath. Combining her knowledge and musical technicalities from her training as a classical violinist, Valdez has created a mature and developed dynamic which takes her to the top of her genre. Her success is reflected through the extensive media attention she has been receiving with features in the renown Consequence of Sound and Black Book and sold out shows across Los Angeles.