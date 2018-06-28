Multiple People Reported Dead In Capital Gazette Shooting

• At least one person opened fire in the Capitol Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland.

• Multiple people are reportedly dead.

• A suspect has been taken into custody.

• Police are still securing the building.

Greg Savoy/Reuters Police officers respond to an active shooter at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis, Maryland.

Multiple people were reported dead in a shooting in an office building that houses the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to a city official.

Shots were fired inside the building, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed in a tweet. The Baltimore Sun ― which owns The Capital and a chain of affiliated community newspapers ― reported that multiple people have been shot, according to an employee at the scene. Fox News, citing the local sheriff’s office, reported “multiple” deaths.

Lisa Clough, director of media relations for University of Maryland Medical Center, confirmed to HuffPost that one patient from the shooting is at their facility but could not confirm the type of wound or condition of the patient.

“We’re doing everything we can to secure that building,” Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel County Police said on CNN. “We’re doing everything we can to get people out safe. We’re trying to minimize the casualties.”

Frashure, speaking to reporters, said he doesn’t expect the shooting to be a “mass, major casualty.”

“We do have injuries, that was first called in. We don’t anticipate this being some kind of mass, major casualty with hundreds of injuries, but we do have injuries,” he said.

Amid the shooting, Capital reporters covered the situation as it occurred.

“A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead,” tweeted reporter Phil Davis. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

Davis described the shooter as firing through the building’s glass door.

Photojournalist Joshua McKerrow, who identifies himself as working for The Baltimore Sun and Capital Gazette, tweeted photos from the scene that showed a heavy law enforcement presence outside.

A Twitter user who identifies himself as an intern at the Capital Gazette tweeted out a request for help around 2:45 p.m.

A search of the building on Bestgate Road remains ongoing, the police department tweeted just after 3:30 p.m.

Baltimore Police also responded to the newsroom of The Baltimore Sun as a precaution, but have not reported finding anything.

As a precaution, the New York City Police Department sent officers to major media outlets around the city following the attack, ABC and The Guardian reported.

Google Maps The building on Bestgate Road where authorities responded to a shooting Thursday.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, responding to news of the shooting on Twitter, said he is “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy.”

A White House spokeswoman also responded with a statement, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected.”

The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s office referred HuffPost to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Published in Annapolis since 1884, The Capital is a daily newspaper owned by The Baltimore Sun Media Group. Its sister publication, the Maryland Gazette, is one of the oldest continuously published newspapers in the United States. Though The Capital has relocated seven times, it’s been at the Bestgate Road location since 2014.

