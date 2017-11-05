Multiple People Shot At Texas Baptist Church: Reports

Authorities reportedly responded to a shooting at a church outside of San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday that left several people wounded and a gunman dead. The extent of the injuries and whether there were any fatalities is not yet known.

A man reportedly walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs around 11:30 a.m. local time and began shooting at people, San Antonio station KSAT reported.

The station, citing local police, reported that the gunman is dead and there are “multiple victims” at the church. One witness told San Antonio station KENS5 that a 2-year-old child is among the victims.

The Wilson County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office confirmed the police presence at the church to Reuters. The office did not immediately respond to a request by HuffPost for comment.

Sutherland Springs is located about 35 miles to the east of SanAntonio.