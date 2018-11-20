Reports: Baltimore's Latest Shooting Victim Is 5-Year-Old Sister Of Girl Fatally Shot In July

A 5-year-old girl who was shot in Baltimore on Monday evening is reportedly the sister of a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot in a similar shooting in July.

The youngster was standing on a sidewalk just before 6:30 p.m. when she was believed to have been caught in a shootout, investigators told Fox 45 News.

She was rushed to a hospital for a gunshot wound to her groin and taken into surgery, police said in a release. She is expected to survive, WJZ reported.

WMAR A baby doll, reportedly belonging to the 5-year-old shooting victim, is seen lying in a street after she was rushed to a hospital on Monday.

Authorities were not publicly identifying the victim as of Tuesday morning, though multiple local news outlets, citing unidentified officials, have identified her as the half-sister of Taylor Hayes, who was killed while sitting in the back of a car, also in west Baltimore, on the afternoon of July 5.

Keon Gray, 29, has been charged with Taylor’s murder, along with other offenses.

7 year old victim of today’s shooting identified by relatives as Taylor Hayes, a second grader who loves to sing and dance. pic.twitter.com/8Z1uoqXrmb — Christina Tkacik (@xtinatkacik) July 6, 2018

As of Tuesday morning, police told HuffPost that no arrests have been made in the latest child’s shooting, which left a child’s baby doll lying abandoned on the street.

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott was among those expressing his outrage on Monday while urging the public to come forward with information.