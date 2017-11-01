If these dark and gray days have you daydreaming about revamping your fall and winter wardrobe with cozy knits and cute booties, you won’t want to miss Shopbop’s surprise sale, where designers styles are up to 40 percent off now through Nov. 2.
If you’ve never shopped the site before, it’s a hand-picked curation of clothes and accessories from contemporary and designer labels. Plus, because the retailer was acquired by Amazon in 2006, orders get free 3-day shipping, free returns and are Amazon Prime eligible. Triple win.
The sale includes top-shelf brands like Alexander Wang, KENZO, Veronica Beard and Monse, among so, so many others.
We culled through the clutter to find some of our favorite wintery finds. Take a look, but shop fast because this secret sale only lasts until Nov. 2.
