11/01/2017 11:35 am ET

The Best Place To Buy Designer Fall Clothes On Sale

This secret sale only lasts until Nov. 2.

By Brittany Nims
If these dark and gray days have you daydreaming about revamping your fall and winter wardrobe with cozy knits and cute booties, you won’t want to miss Shopbop’s surprise sale, where designers styles are up to 40 percent off now through Nov. 2. 

Shopbop's surprise sale -- going on now through Nov. 2 -- will have you seeing red. 

If you’ve never shopped the site before, it’s a hand-picked curation of clothes and accessories from contemporary and designer labels. Plus, because the retailer was acquired by Amazon in 2006, orders get free 3-day shipping, free returns and are Amazon Prime eligible. Triple win. 

The sale includes top-shelf brands like Alexander Wang, KENZO, Veronica Beard and Monse, among so, so many others.

Crisp tailoring + laid-back denim

We culled through the clutter to find some of our favorite wintery finds. Take a look, but shop fast because this secret sale only lasts until Nov. 2

  • 1 Fjallraven Kanken Backpack
    Original price: $80
    Sale price: $56
  • 2 Myles Blanket Coat from BB Dakota
    Original price: $160
    Sale price: $122
  • 3 Ruffle Sweater from English Factory
    Original price: $90
    Sale price: $63
  • 4 Finley Leather Boots from KENDALL + KYLIE
    Original price: $190
    Sale price: $133
  • 5 Samia Reversible Coat from Soia & Kyo
    Original price: $625
    Sale price: $438
  • 6 Sienna Cardigan from Knot Sisters
    Original price: $110
    Sale price: $77
  • 7 The Transport Tote from Madewell
    Original price: $170
    Sale price: $118
  • 8 Kelci Chelsea Boots from Madewell
    Original price: $200
    Sale price: $140
  • 9 Open Back Sweater from Derek Lam 10 Crosby
    Original price: $400
    Sale price: $237
  • 10 Long Bomber Jacket from Alpha Industries
    Original price: $150
    Sale price: $113
  • 11 Bardot Lace Up Combat Boots from Dolce Vita
    Original price: $160
    Sale price: $112
  • 12 Front Tie Sweater from J.O.A.
    Original price: $75
    Sale price: $53

