If these dark and gray days have you daydreaming about revamping your fall and winter wardrobe with cozy knits and cute booties, you won’t want to miss Shopbop’s surprise sale, where designers styles are up to 40 percent off now through Nov. 2.

Shopbop Shopbop's surprise sale -- going on now through Nov. 2 -- will have you seeing red.

If you’ve never shopped the site before, it’s a hand-picked curation of clothes and accessories from contemporary and designer labels. Plus, because the retailer was acquired by Amazon in 2006, orders get free 3-day shipping, free returns and are Amazon Prime eligible. Triple win.

The sale includes top-shelf brands like Alexander Wang, KENZO, Veronica Beard and Monse, among so, so many others.

Crisp tailoring + laid-back denim A post shared by Shopbop (@shopbop) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

We culled through the clutter to find some of our favorite wintery finds. Take a look, but shop fast because this secret sale only lasts until Nov. 2.

1 Fjallraven Kanken Backpack Shopbop

Sale price: Original price: $80Sale price: $56

2 Myles Blanket Coat from BB Dakota Shopbop

Sale price: Original price: $160Sale price: $122

3 Ruffle Sweater from English Factory Shopbop

Sale price: Original price: $90Sale price: $63

4 Finley Leather Boots from KENDALL + KYLIE Shopbop

Sale price: Original price: $190Sale price: $133

5 Samia Reversible Coat from Soia & Kyo Shopbop

Sale price: Original price: $625Sale price: $438

6 Sienna Cardigan from Knot Sisters Shopbop

Sale price: Original price: $110Sale price: $77

7 The Transport Tote from Madewell Shopbop

Sale price: Original price: $170Sale price: $118

8 Kelci Chelsea Boots from Madewell Shopbop

Sale price: Original price: $200Sale price: $140

9 Open Back Sweater from Derek Lam 10 Crosby Shopbop

Sale price: Original price: $400Sale price: $237

10 Long Bomber Jacket from Alpha Industries Shopbop

Sale price: Original price: $150Sale price: $113

11 Bardot Lace Up Combat Boots from Dolce Vita Shopbop

Sale price: Original price: $160Sale price: $112

12 Front Tie Sweater from J.O.A. Shopbop

Sale price: Original price: $75Sale price: $53