Situated in the northeast Indiana, Fort Wayne is flush with parks and churches ― a whopping 86 and 360, respectively, within its parameters. It’s even dubbed by some as the “City of Churches.”
It also serves those who bow at the altar of the fashion gods, thanks to its array of quaint boutiques.
Style reigns supreme in this Indiana city, from vintage-looking flares to adorable, affordable crop tops. Check out five of our picks for the best shopping spots in Fort Wayne below. (And if you can’t get to Fort Wayne, they’re all online.)
Idlehour was born out of a “love of fitness, fashion, and all things beautiful,” according to its website. It sells a mix of athleisure, bohemian clothing and cute accessories, making it a one-stop shop for anyone who prioritizes comfort and cool.
Lace + Arrow is Fort Wayne’s answer to on-trend, affordable options. We’re talking $20 graphic T-shirts and too-cute Ban.Do gym bags.
Fancy & Staple sells quirky cards, air plants, gifts and more, and has the dreamiest decor. Plus, according to its website it carries many items from “handmade crafters/makers, small indie lines, local artisans, and other obscure brands” and promises visitors “lots of giggles, warm fuzzies and high fives.” Uhh, yes please.
Visit The Urban Hippie for the cute clothes, stay for the “do good, look good” feels. The clothing and accessories store “donate monthly to both local and international animal groups,” according to its website. We’ve got our eyes on the above swoon-worthy flared denim, priced under $60!
Creative Women of the World sells jewelry, accessories, home goods and more ― and they’re about more than just good products. According to its website, the organization “provides business training and marketing solutions to women around the world rising out of extreme poverty, human trafficking and tragic disaster through the power of their own creativity.” So. Awesome.