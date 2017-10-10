This Short Film Reminds Us Why World Mental Health Day Is Important

Today is World Mental Health Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health. Globally, more than 300 million people suffer from depression. Depression and anxiety disorders are common mental disorders that have an impact on our ability to lead our lives and interact with others. In addition to these staggering numbers, more than 260 million are living with anxiety disorders. Many people live with both.

So today we turn to the short film ‘Into The Surf’ to help make sense of the complexity of mental health. The short was made in response to the extraordinary fact that the biggest killer of British men under the age of 45 is not cancer, or road traffic accidents but suicide related to mental illness.