Shoshanna Chic

When Emily Post advised, “The woman who is chic is always a little different”. The etiquette expert couldn’t have imagined the many occasions a modern woman has to be well dressed. Enter talented designer Shoshanna Gruss of her eponymous fashion brand Shoshanna. The lady who has her own star power on the social and philanthropic scene as well. Shoshanna is accustomed to the desired affect of occasion dressing.

The women who wear her collection have an appetite for attention getting style on red carpets, at parties, weddings, cocktail attire and special evenings. Shoshanna's styletip, " Don’t be afraid of color! The holiday season is a time to have fun with what you wear, whether you are dressing up a classic black dress with a statement piece of jewelry or wearing a colorful, festive outfit. It is the season to celebrate and it’s always fun to dress the part." Her holiday go to is , "My go-to has always been fit and flare. For Holiday 2017, we introduced two new multi-color laces. They are the perfect mix of classic and fun… And you can never go wrong with lace!"

Fashionable celebrities and bloggers who sport her designs agree. The designer is known for seductive lace, off the shoulder, clever patterns, and crisp colors in tulip shaped sheaths. Her extravagant use of jacquard, crepe satin and florals are feminine statements. And her favorite accessories please," My favorites are Edie Parker and Jennifer Meyer. I’ve been carrying Edie Parker clutches for years. Her confetti clutches were made for the season. You will never see me without a few layered necklaces from Jennifer Meyer on. They are timeless pieces and a great way to incorporate a little bit of color into your outfits."

