Police Respond To Possible Shooting At California High School, Suspect In Custody

A suspect is in custody after police responded to reports of shots fired at a high school in Palmdale, California. One person has been injured, according to multiple reports.

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

Numerous 911 calls came in Friday morning about an incident at Highland High School. The school was placed lockdown while police respond, a spokesman for the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told HuffPost. The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives also responded to the scene.

The school has approximately 3,000 students. The injured victim is a 17-year-old male who was shot in the arm, ABC 7 reported.

After a suspect was taken into custody, authorities lifted the lockdown.

Meanwhile, an elementary school just seven miles away from Highland also had a police presence after reports of gunshots being heard. Authorities later gave an all-clear for Manzanita Elementary School.

Update regarding Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale: Deputies have searched the campus. School is clear. So far, no evidence of crime. Investigation still ongoing — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018