Shots Reportedly Fired Outside NSA Headquarters In Maryland

Authorities are reportedly responding to a shooting outside of the National Security Agency’s headquarters in Maryland.

One person has been injured in the incident outside of the Fort Meade base and taken to a hospital, Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips told The Associated Press.

Photos taken at the scene captured a possible suspect being taken into custody near an SUV that had bullet holes through the windshield. The vehicle appeared to have crashed into barricades near an entrance.

#Chopper4 showing bullet holes through windshield of SUV after it crashes into NSA campus entrance, at least one person in custody, possibly another shot, turn on @nbcwashington for updates #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/sNtCaJjIPR — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) February 14, 2018

The NSA, in a statement to HuffPost, said “the situation is under control and there is no ongoing security [or] safety threat.”

The FBI, in a post on Twitter, also said it is sending personnel to the scene to assist.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to a statement released by a White House spokesperson.

Reuters A K9 inspects an SUV after it appears to have crashed into barricades outside of the NSA's headquarters in Maryland.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected. We will continue to provide updates as they become available,” the statement read.

The Fort Meade base is located roughly 30 miles northeast of the White House.

Wednesday’s incident comes nearly three years after authorities opened fire upon another SUV that attempted to enter the NSA’s gates, leaving one person in the vehicle dead and a second injured.