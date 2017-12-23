About 4 months ago, I began working as a teacher in a predominantly white school. A drastic change from the low income and minority students I had once served. My change in employment came as a result of our move to be closer to my husband’s job and my desire to begin my dream job as a teacher. After I got over my initial shock that I was one of only two Hispanic teachers in the entire school, I was eager to see how this new place would welcome me, and relieved to see at least some diversity within the student body. Apparently, the campus had only recently began to see an increase in minority students, which now raised a lot of questions by administration on how white teachers would need to speak to, engage with and even discipline their minority students.

In an effort to increase cultural sensitivity, a black guest speaker was brought in and several rather intense and awkward conversations on race were held. The one question that struck me the most when listening to my white colleagues was: “What do I do when a black student calls me racist?” Naturally, we talked about consistency in the classroom and treating all our students equally, but the truth is the word “Racist” really hit hard with this particular crowd. They insisted the word was offensive and disrespectful, which I can agree with, since after all no one really likes being called a racist. It’s no wonder teachers across our country are seeking out detentions and ISS as a way to deal with it. However, my mind could not get over this. I kept thinking what happens after the student has been punished and left alone with his thoughts? What good has been accomplished? Has the student really just magically changed his train of thought to “Ok, I was wrong about Mrs. So-and-So, she’s not a racist. She’s a great teacher.” Of course not. If anything, those thoughts were probably fueled. No healing was ever made. No connections were ever forged. The school disciplined his body, but in his heart, that teacher is still a racist. Sure, he is a student that will probably never say those words out loud again, but will still believe them. So what should we do? Here are three suggestions I hope will help:

1) LISTEN

A student who has called you a racist is speaking from their heart. Their words are a cry that says something you have either said or done to them has offended, disrespected or hurt them. They are therefore making a very conscious decision to call you out on it. It does not mean they hate you. They're simply vocalizing that something you did was hurtful to them.

2) CHANGE YOUR LENS

Have we ever stopped to consider that perhaps more hurtful than being called a racist, is feeling that someone in authority has disrespected you, not included you, or made you feel different simply because of the color of your skin? Have you stopped to think that more hurtful is the fact that you are in a predominantly white school and have had to think to yourself, did they do that because I’m black? If we were to stop and change our lens for a few moments, we would finally be able to achieve cultural sensitivity.

3) DON’T TAKE IT PERSONAL

We are teachers. Nothing a student says to us should offend us. We need to remind ourselves that this profession requires us to have thick skins. We cannot take being called a racist so personally that it blinds our perspective. We cannot make it about ourselves, focusing on our own anxieties and insecurities. Keep in mind that students react aggressively for several reasons. If we fail to figure out what has “triggered” a student’s aggression, we fail to heal and establish meaningful relationships. What good would it be to discipline a student for calling you a racist, but never have that teacher say to the student “Please tell me what I did that made you think I am discriminating you?” Or “I am sorry I have made you feel this way.” The disrespect definitely needs to be addressed, but the heart also needs to be healed.

