Should Charities Serve Their Own Interests at a Cost to the Common Good? The Case of American University as a Commercial Real Estate Developer

When a charity’s single-minded pursuit of funding for its core mission damages the broader common good, some in the larger community question the tax-exempt and tax-deductible privileges that allow it to profit at profound costs to others. And so they should.

Such currently is the case in our nation’s capital where nonprofit American University’s activities as a commercial real estate developer have led to the actual and pending loss of local businesses much valued in and beyond adjacent neighborhoods. While many D.C. residents have been working assiduously as volunteers to maintain an increasingly fragile business mix that preserves the often-historic character of their neighborhoods, one which honors long-standing community culture and the local merchants who helped establish, maintain and serve it, this university acts with a selfish abandon.

As other real estate entrepreneurs, it clears out rental space and leaves it vacant for years in order to package a new development or perhaps while awaiting national chain tenants as diverse street-fronts are turned into cookie-cutter malls. Even the chair of the DC Council has questioned the University’s latest action as to “whether it is in their best interest to let this popular establishment [a family-owned garden center] go and have vacant space.”

The University’s behavior as a tax-advantaged developer – one that owns at least six commercial structures and even more residential ones – adds to other elements of its operation also deleterious to the common good. It highlights concerns that should be felt by charities across the nation as new challenges to their tax privileges emerge.

Charitable status allows tax-exempt organizations and institutions to maximize commercial profit by mirroring the often-detested rapacious behavior of for-profit real estate developers. Further, while some misinformed defenders of the University’s commercial real estate ventures believe that profits from such activities are subject to the Unrelated Business Income Tax (UBIT - since rental properties don’t serve any charity’s principal mission), they are wrong.

For all charities, there are no federal or District of Columbia income taxes, no UBIT on “passive income” from commercial rental properties that aren’t debt-financed (although property taxes apply in most locales). Astoundingly, however, there is even a special exception for educational institutions, one that also allows American University to avoid income taxes on profitable mortgaged-encumbered properties. In fact, they can even use their charitable status to set up a for-profit corporation (such as a “single-member LLC”) to manage their real estate developments and completely avoid income taxes on it as a “disregarded entity.”

And even if there wasn’t such an exception applying to American University, it and all other charities can extend tax-deductibility to those donating debt-free commercial property; it can use tax-deductible cash and other donations to purchase commercial property out-right; and it can even use government-issued tax-exempt bonds to finance real property needed for its principal mission, thereby freeing up fungible dollars to buy up more commercial property for development.

Some may applaud a charity using any and all available means to generate every last dollar for its principal mission, but such behavior too often has pernicious and damaging outcomes for the common good. To summarize prevailing wisdom, that common good “Is much more than the aggregate of individual goods and accomplishments” – much more, for instance, than the total of personal benefits that accrue to a university’s individual graduates. “Rather, it [the common good] reflects both the morality and enlightened self-interest that allows institutions across society to operate so that all might enjoy a life of justly and humanely distributed resources, rewards, responsibilities and obligations.”

When charities operate to the detriment of the common good, when they serve a narrower constituency, even a needy one, at a real cost to the quality of life for those around them and to the broader public interest, it brings into question their altruism as well as their tax and other privileges.

Commercial real estate development that despoils neighborhood character and forecloses on hard pressed local businesses might not seem to some an assault on the common good, but for those in and around affected communities, for those whose livelihoods are destroyed, and for those who care about true philanthropy serving the larger public interest, it indeed does. It raises very serious questions when a charity pursues the highest possible profit from real estate and other investments by operating with little or no regard for its impact on others.

For instance, should a charity’s investment portfolio include lucrative corporate stock or other holdings that cause environmental harm and degradation? While American University asserts that it deserves a gold rating on an index of the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, it is quite telling that the University excluded all of its commercial and investment holdings from the data it reported.

Should a charity hold high-yield equity positions in companies that cause health problems, experiment on animals, or jeopardize wildlife, or otherwise cause harm? What about those businesses that fight against public safeguards, government protections and rational regulation or which jeopardize the public with toxics or dangerous manufacturing and production practices?

Should charities seek the highest possible return by investing in corporations which advocate for self-serving tax cuts and lobby to curtail government spending on safety-net, public-benefit, and even entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare in order to finance increases in their own fantastic wealth? What about businesses that have poor records of employment equity and diversity for women and/or people of color? Does such dollar-chasing investment truly serve altruistic purposes?

It appears that none of these practices is truly discouraged by American University. While, for instance, it has a socially-responsible investment committee which recommended that it divest ownership of fossil fuel stocks, the Board refused arguing that harm to the financial interests of the University would be too great, opting instead to continue to harm the broader public interest.

And what about a charity’s own supply chain? Should it favor low-cost providers even if they are known for exploiting low-income labor here or perhaps even compelling work in unsafe conditions abroad? While American University has a lofty statement about social responsibility for its investment practices and its myriad business partners, it has taken but one action to enforce them.

Should a charity fail to pay its own workforce a living wage or fail to offer benefits that will allow its own employees to get a fair-return on their labor and achieve a reasonable standard of living – all in an effort to keep down operating costs in service to its principal mission? Should the University contract out services to a for-profit corporation, Aramark, that has faced repeated student protests and litigation in support of the rights of its food service and other workers at American University and the unions that represent them?

One wonders about the University’s practices with security, groundskeeper, support staff and other lower-income workers. And wonder about those and other things is what must be done since American University refused to allow this writer to interview any of its staff and stopped responding to the written questions it demanded instead, while also failing to return calls and texts.

Should a charity try to save on labor costs by pushing people into part-time positions to avoid an obligation to provide good compensation packages and benefits? Should it fight unionization of exploited adjunct faculty as American University did before 2012 when it lost that battle or try to more subtly discourage graduate student workers from following suit as it just did before losing that vote by about a 6:1 margin?

While American University is certainly not alone among charities, it – and perhaps most well-endowed institutions and many other charitable organizations – operates in ways that much too narrowly serve its purposes while adversely affecting others. And that not only harms people and communities, but it increases the turmoil other charities are harder pressed to alleviate.

Thus, the question remains, should charities be allowed to benefit from tax advantages in self-serving activities that hurt the common good!