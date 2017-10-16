Should Could Dream Hits Howard Universities Homecoming

Presented by Alikay Naturals the Should Could Dream Tour is hitting the stage at Howard Universities Homecoming on Wednesday October 18th, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Crampton Auditorium. The Should Could Dream Tour is a motivational and educational tour that inspires the youth to work hard, dream big, and pursue a college education. If you have ever been graced with the Should Could Dream experience attendees learned that the founder Duane Myko shoots for excellence every time he hits the stage, hands down! Students and faculty can expect to be empowered, uplifted, and inspired to go to the next level in their education and in their every day lives.

“The Should Could Dream Play has been described as a masterpiece around the world. The show takes students on a journey of life and teaches them valuable lessons that will help them avoid the pitfalls of the future. By incorporating music, entertainment, poetry, and motivational speaking into an electrifying performance, students are guaranteed to leave the show with a new prospective on life and education.” (www.shouldcoulddream.com)

Since 2011 The school has traveled to thousands of schools all over the country and has reached over 1 Million Students. We’re not going to stop! Every student at every school must experience the Should Could Dream Tour, says Duane Myko.