Should We Break the Law?

Rules are made to be broken. How much truth does this statement hold? In essence, laws are just widely followed and legitimately enforced rules. So, should we regard laws with utmost respect – in order to preserve them – or unceasingly break laws – in order to ensure that we aren't enforcing them past their expiration date?

While society needs laws to provide citizens with safety and to sustain its own existence, laws also have a history of creating, justifying, and upholding oppressive structures. So, the question of whether or not we should blindly support or boldly challenge them isn't as clear-cut as it might at-first seem.

In his Letter from a Birmingham Jail, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. offers his opinion on this dilemma:

In no sense do I advocate evading or defying the law, as would the rabid segregationist. That would lead to anarchy. One who breaks an unjust law must do so openly, lovingly, and with a willingness to accept the penalty. I submit that an individual who breaks a law that conscience tells him is unjust, and who willingly accepts the penalty of imprisonment in order to arouse the conscience of the community over its injustice, is in reality expressing the highest respect for law.

Earlier in the letter, Dr. King distinguishes between just law – "a man made code that squares with the moral law of the law of God" – and unjust law – "a code that is out of harmony with the moral law."

With that in mind, in the above excerpt Dr. King is arguing that if laws are unjust, breaking them can actually be an expression of "the highest respect for law."

So, if we accept Dr. King's definitions and logic thus far, the question now becomes not whether we should challenge laws; but rather, when we should challenge them.

According to Dr. King, we can and should break laws when they are unjust laws. But who gets to determine which laws are just or not? To Dr. King, this designation is objectively decided by "the moral law of God;" but in a largely secular society with much misunderstanding surrounding God, is this still the designation we use?

I’d argue that it’s not. Today, when we challenge laws on the grounds that they're "unjust," our justifications seem to come from moral intuition as often as they do from divine revelation.

Said another way, we no longer challenge the law solely because it is out of accordance with God's will, but also – and I believe mainly – because it is out of accordance with our own will; because "we feel like something isn't right."

At first, this might sound like a harmless, progressive idea. After all, if our intuition tells us something is unjust, why not challenge it just to keep it in check? But to treat the law this way exposes it to the full spectrum of subjective and relativist moral opinions that many people now hold.

According to Justin McBrayer, a professor of Philosophy at Fort Lewis College:

As a philosopher, I [know] that many college-aged students don’t believe in moral facts. While there are no national surveys quantifying this phenomenon, philosophy professors with whom I have spoken suggest that the overwhelming majority of college freshmen in their classrooms view moral claims as mere opinions that are not true or are true only relative to a culture.

If "many college-aged students" are any valid indication of how our society is beginning to think, then we are becoming remarkably relativist in our moral views. Said differently, we are increasing the ways through which things can be morally right or wrong.

Simultaneously, we are also continuing to challenge the law based on how it is either "square with" or "out of harmony with the moral law." It’s easy to see the dangerous cocktail this combination creates.

How can we ensure that laws maintain their authority – and society continues to function well – when every law could arguably be broken on the grounds that it is unjust? If unjust laws are rightly breakable and all laws are potentially unjust, we have a problem.

But, then again, is it really any safer to just let the law be?

After all, as Dr. King reminds us, "we should never forget that everything Adolf Hitler did in Germany was "legal" and everything the Hungarian freedom fighters did in Hungary was "illegal.""