Should You Hire a Divorce Attorney?

If you're getting divorced, great.

I know it doesn’t really seem like something to be happy about, but it is happening for a reason.

Obviously, you're doing it because you no longer want to be with the person you’re currently with. And you have every right to do that.

As a matter of fact, I sincerely support every single person that wants to go through a divorce. Because I know you're doing it for the best interests of not only yourself, but also your children.

Your children will no longer need to see their mom or their dad miserable with somebody. Which in turn will give you the opportunity to create a brand new loving, fantastic relationship.

And that’s great.

But as great as it is to move on and have a new opportunity like that, there’s one thing you really do need to know about divorce...

Beware of divorce attorneys.

They will suck your energy, suck your money, and make you do the same things over and over again.

To a divorce attorney, the word “discovery” means they have discovered how much money is in your bank account.

And, they've discovered a way to get all that money out of your bank account.

How do they do that?

They basically have you do discovery after discovery.

You're basically stating and doing the same things over and over and over again.

Answering the same questions.

Giving all the same information.

And, whether or not you realize it, what they're actually doing is running your bill up so they can pay their pool boy for an extra summer of cleaning.

Every phone call, every text, every e-mail, every word discussed goes into their pocket as money.

Every time they think about the case, they can literally bill you and say “File review. $800.”

Remember: it’s a business for them.

They will take every dime from you because it's their business. They don’t care about you at all.

They’re in it to make money, not to be your friend.

I'm not saying that all divorce attorneys are unscrupulous.

There are some great ones and I happen to be friends with some of them.

But for many, or even most, of them, it's just a business.

The more angry you get, the more angry the attorney gets, the more angry the adversary gets, the more angry the defendant gets, the more money goes in their pocket.

If they can get you to court, that's the biggest home run of all. Because then they have to prepare for court. They have to do depositions.

So, they will bill you for driving to court. In Los Angeles with this traffic, it could be double another $800 they charge.

Divorce attorneys will rip you off because they know exactly how much money you have and they will continue to push the paying point down.

Quick settlements don't benefit them at all. If they settle quickly, that doesn't work for them, because a quick settlement means no money in their pocket.

So they drag it out at least through one or two discovery processes. They get you for at least $20,000 to $30,000 before they settle.

Otherwise, they wouldn't be in business anymore.

So, if you're looking into get divorced, go to a mediator. Get it done yourself.

That’s my advice, and I can’t get any more clear than that.