Should You Transition from Single to Multi-Family Real Estate Investing?

We’ve all heard the old rule that if something is working, don’t mess with it. We’ve also often heard the “lather, rinse and repeat” rule for replicating success. So, when you’ve managed to build a portfolio of residential single-family rental homes, why fool with a good cash flow? Just keep repeating success.

For many investors, whether holding two or three or even a dozen or more single-family rental homes, it’s probably best that they continue their success and not rock the boat. After all, there are some significant differences in multi-family apartment investing; some good and some possibly not for every investor.

Concentrated Location

There is definitely less driving around and time involved when you have a dozen apartments in one location instead of a dozen rental homes spread all over town. Keeping track of them and at least seeing the exterior regularly is much easier. If you self-manage, meeting prospective tenants to show rental units is also easier, particularly if you have more than one vacancy.

Economy of Scale

This is a variation of the previous item, as it’s related to all of your units being located in one place. Having multiple units at one address results in lower costs of maintenance, utilities, and other location-related expenses. Hired management is also less expensive than having them running around to multiple locations all over town.

There are a number of services you use, such as maintenance, landscaping, repairs, etc. that should become less expensive on a per-unit basis. You can often negotiate better prices and labor rates because of the efficiency of multiple services at one location.

Major repairs, such as roofing, can be a lot less expensive on a per-unit basis when they’re all under one roof. Insurance is usually less expensive as well. The economy of scale is a major draw for real estate investors.

Financing

For most single-family home investors with one to a half dozen homes, they’re getting mortgages based on their personal net worth and credit history. It isn’t necessarily a negative thing, but it does make growing their portfolios more of a challenge when balancing risk with having to personally guarantee mortgages.

Apartment investing is a different matter. Often more than one investor is involved in a partnership or other business entity, but not necessarily. Lenders often require no personal credit checks, relying on the financial performance and cash flow of the project.

Deal Opportunities

When an apartment project is for sale, there can be financial reasons involved that may present opportunities for the buyer. Intelligent business decisions are not necessarily a requirement for apartment ownership. Sometimes situations change, or an owner may become disenchanted with some management tasks.

If in doing your due diligence you find that an owner is charging lower than market rents, it may be a buying opportunity. They may have been willing to trade off some cash flow to avoid advertising for and interviewing new tenants. Whatever the reason, if you can buy the property for less and raise the rents, it’s a cash flow bonus.

So, Should You?

Generally, there are more positives to multi-family investing than negatives when compared to investment in single-family homes. However, the challenge in making the decision can come down to your situation when you’re making the comparison.

If you already own several homes, selling them to move the assets and past gains over to apartments can be a non-event tax wise if using the 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange. However, it can be a challenge to meet required timelines when trying to sell several properties at once.

If you do not yet own rental properties, then the decision could simply be in the amount of money you have to invest and your knowledge and experience. It’s not as simple as just deciding to own apartments. Management is more involved, usually hired not self-managed, and definitely more expensive. Tenant relations can require more structure and tighter controls, rules, and agreements. Lenders will keep a close eye on operations and often require periodic financial statements to assure that cash flow and ability to pay the mortgage are stable.

Single homes or multi-family, real estate is always a great investment if you do your homework and negotiate with knowledge.

