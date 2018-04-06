‘In A Dogs' World, Humans Are Elves That Routinely Live To Be 500+ Years Old’

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:
Car blinkers switching themselves off after you turn is a severely underrated quality of life feature from Showerthoughts
A couple of decades after we settle on another planet, there will be conspiracy theories of earth not existing... from Showerthoughts
If, by law, everyone had to work for one year in the customer service industry in their lifetime, the world would be a much more tolerable place. from Showerthoughts
A Special Effect artists entire work and effort is done in the hopes that you'll never notice them. from Showerthoughts
It kind of makes sense that the target audience of fidget spinners lost interest so quickly from Showerthoughts
Purchasing food from the supermarket is literally using micro-transactions to avoid farming. from Showerthoughts
Sometimes dreams can be so intense that they wake you up. But rarely is life so exciting that it puts you to sleep. from Showerthoughts
Despite the fact that you have a computer in your pocket the best thing to unclog a toilet is still a stick and some rubber from Showerthoughts
At home it's weird for two people to eat two different things for dinner but at a restaurant it's weird to order the same thing. from Showerthoughts
Cartoons tell us that cats are afraid of dogs, but most pet videos on the Internet show the opposite. from Showerthoughts
We thoroughly clean our dishes with detergent and hot water, but we’re content with just a quick rinsing of our toothbrush. from Showerthoughts
Let us all take a moment and appreciate the fact our internal organs don’t itch. from Showerthoughts
The only way you can spell incorrectly incorrectly is when it’s spelt incorrectly. from Showerthoughts
Maybe cats are dicks to us because we don't purr, so they think they never make us happy from Showerthoughts
The phenomenon of being hungry but too lazy to actually go get food is probably unique to humans. from Showerthoughts
If you can look back on something you said or did and cringe , you are improving as a person. from Showerthoughts
It's interesting how the human body can give birth to other human bodies, but cannot regenerate organs or critical body parts for itself. from Showerthoughts
It can take days, weeks, even years to decide you love someone but it takes two minutes to decide you love a dog. from Showerthoughts
If you had to watch an ad everytime you died in a videogame, you'd probably try a lot harder not to. from Showerthoughts
The same people destroying our earth are probably the same people who will be able to afford the spaceship ticket to evacuate from Showerthoughts