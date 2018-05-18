WEIRD NEWS
'Meditation Is Like A Human's Way Of Clearing Browser Cache'

The 25 most profound “Shower Thoughts” on Reddit from the last week.
By Lee Moran

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from the last week:

Meditation is like a humans way of clearing browser cache. from Showerthoughts
Waldo’s parents are probably worried sick. from Showerthoughts
Somewhere someone is slaving over the PS5 logo and how to distinguish the 5 from the S tastefully from Showerthoughts
Intentionally trying to lose a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors is just as hard as trying to win. from Showerthoughts
Getting another set of teeth would be much more useful at age 60 rather than at age 6. from Showerthoughts
200 years ago, recording sound probably seemed as ridiculous as recording smell does now. from Showerthoughts
There’s at least one person named Laurel out there who’s really tired of every other person calling them Yanny this week from Showerthoughts
Being both cool and hot makes you extremely hot which is pretty cool. from Showerthoughts
Art is how we decorate space, music is how we decorate time. from Showerthoughts
In a world where chip bags are becoming more and more "airy" it's time we showed some respect to soda companies for filling those cans to the absolute brim from Showerthoughts
It would be really useful if Windows could tell us in advance if an update was going to take about 5 minutes or over an hour. from Showerthoughts
All is well until you fall into a well. Then you are no longer well, but everything around you is well. from Showerthoughts
Saying “have a nice day” to someone sounds friendly, but saying “enjoy your next 24 hours” sounds threatening from Showerthoughts
Photos are often praised for looking like a painting or illustration. Paintings or illustrations are often praised for looking like photos. from Showerthoughts
Even our shadows leave us in times of darkness. from Showerthoughts
Birth certificates are just receipts for human beings. from Showerthoughts
The younger generations will find it harder and harder to pick a username that isn't already taken. from Showerthoughts
No one has ever been in an empty room. from Showerthoughts
Trojan was an interesting choice for a condom brand given the Trojans most famous action is building a vessel to surprise people with little men popping out. from Showerthoughts
Infomercials. Because if the consumer won't buy a product after 30 seconds of advertising, they're certain to buy it after 30 minutes. from Showerthoughts
There is no quicker and easier way to ruin your day than ill-fitting underwear. from Showerthoughts
A significant amount of the space taken up by rush hour traffic jams is empty seats. from Showerthoughts
We all have about two minutes to live, but breathing resets the clock. from Showerthoughts
If vegeance is sweet , and revenge is a dish best served cold. Then we are talking about ice cream . from Showerthoughts
You can't 'invent' a color. You can only discover a color. from Showerthoughts

