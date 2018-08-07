Showtime's 'Homeland' Comes To An End After Season 8

“Homeland,” Showtime’s Emmy-winning series starring Claire Danes, will end in 2019 with its eighth season.

David Nevins, the premium cable network’s president and chief executive, made the announcement Monday at the summer press tour of the Television Critics Association, Variety said.

The announcement had been expected after Danes told Howard Stern on his radio show in April that the eighth season would be the last for the series about conflicted CIA agent Carrie Mathison, who has bipolar disorder.

Nevins made a point of saying this was not a cancellation, The Hollywood Reporter said.

“Alex Gansa will be bringing his show to its proper conclusion,” Nevins said Monday of the show’s creator, according to Deadline. “I can’t say how much it has meant to the acceleration of our brand and for me personally: It was the first series I greenlit.”

The final season for “Homeland” will begin airing in June 2019, according to the show’s Twitter account.

“Homeland” is not “limping into the sunset,” Gary Levine, Showtime’s president of programming, emphasized, according to USA Today. “Last season was one of its best ever.”

In April, Gansa revealed some major changes for the show’s final season, Entertainment Weekly reported.