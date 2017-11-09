The world we live in today is a scary, twisted place. It’s often unfiltered, uncensored and inexcusable. By the same token, a single newsworthy beat has been what gets our blood boiling and our hearts racing as of late – whether it’s the hushed debate over gun control in the aftermath of multiple mass shootings across America, President Trump’s dangerous methods or something he hasn’t said or done with honesty and fairness as Commander in Chief.

These three things have been at the forefront of news, conversation and most importantly, they’ve been the root of so much widespread anger. The sad and stark reality of it all is the fact that these things will remain at the forefront until and unless serious, meaningful action is taken. It’s the least that any human being who walks on American soil deserves. It may be even more deserving for those on the outside looking in, who might see a bigger picture without any political undertones – despite being exposed to this kind of heightened chaos. Sadly, 10-year-old Rosa Maria Hernandez is one of those individuals.

According to The New York Times, Hernandez, who has cerebral palsy, was detained by federal authorities in Texas on or before October 25, 2017. The article was published that same day, after the news broke – and has quickly garnered national attention on social media.

Hernandez was being taken to a hospital to undergo emergency gall bladder surgery after passing through a Border Patrol checkpoint. In fact, a disturbing video, posted by NowThis!, shows federal agents physically removing the girl from the hospital, and the Oct. 25 NYT article also states that she is an immigrant from Central America without legal documentation.

Her parents, who reportedly do not have citizenship in the US, brought her across the border illegally to live in Laredo, Texas when she was three months old. Both parents live 150 miles away from Laredo. In addition, the NYT article highlights the fact that the federal government is responsible for maintaining detention centers for adult immigrants set to be deported. These are considered “safe havens” for families who arrive at the border together, and also for young children who arrive alone.

Even with these facilities, it is reportedly very rare – perhaps even unheard of – that a child who’s already living in the US is arrested or detained, particularly if they have a medical condition – which also, by government standards, includes disabilities.

When I read something like this, I’m not sure what to think. There’s a part of me that can’t believe things like this are still happening in the modern era, but there’s another part of me that isn’t surprised at all. My reaction – or anyone else’s, for that matter – doesn’t change the fact this will go down in the history books alongside the mass shootings as well as the detrimental presidency of Trump, among other things.

This young girl’s story should not be thrown into the storm of politics – because in my mind, it’s not political. At its very core, it’s a story about a human being and her fight for decency despite her disability – something I take to heart. I have cerebral palsy myself, and it’s difficult for me not to pose some questions: Was Rosa Maria treated like someone with a disability while she was detained, or was she treated like a normal 10-year-old? Did she receive the help and care she needed? Will she get what she needs, even after this ordeal is in the rearview mirror?

I still have a lot more questions as a disabled woman after researching and writing this piece, but at least there has been enough information revealed to write something worthwhile that educates the public in some way. as a writer and journalist, I also respect the fact that the personal details of Rosa Maria’s story may never be known. I think it’s worthwhile to note that the Oct. 25 article mentioned authorities stopped the vehicle Hernandez and her family were in when she was being transferred from a medical center in Laredo to a hospital in Corpus Christi for the surgery.

The family has gone on record saying that federal agents allowed them to continue on their way to Driscoll Children’s Hospital. Several Border Patrol agents, who were armed with weaponry, also stood outside the young girl’s room while doctor’s operated on her – and stayed there while she was in recovery. Her aunt, who was working on this case alongside federal authorities while it was under investigation, informed the young girl’s mother that agents initially attempted to persuade the family to have her transferred to a hospital in Mexico.

This led to agents forcibly trying to get the family to sign a voluntary departure form for Hernandez – to which they declined. USA Today recently reported that as of Nov. 3, the 10-year-old has been released from federal custody and has since reunited with her family. The ruling was confirmed by attorney Alex Galvez. An official statement regarding the scope of this situation was also issued by Andre Segura, legal director of the ACLU of Texas:

“Rosa Maria should not have been detained for even a second. She was ripped from her family without authority by the federal government. We will continue to challenge the government to stop this kind of heartless and unlawful conduct.”

If those reading this are to draw a conclusion from Galvez’s statement, it would be right to think that Rosa Maria’s case has been solved. However, that’s the problematic glitch. This is only one individual’s case – not the many others’ who may find themselves in a similar situation, whether they have a disability or not.